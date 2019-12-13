Image Source : FILE RRB ALP Technician Final Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check here

RRB ALP Technician Final Result 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the final results for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts. The RRB ALP result is based on cumulative marks scored by each candidate in stage 1, stage 2, document verification and medical fitness rounds. A total of 64,371 posts are to be filled by this recruitment drive. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.

The region-wise lists will be uploaded subsequently. Till now, only RRB Secunderabad has released the list of selected candidates.

Candidates who have appeared in the RRB ALP Technician 2019 exam can check their results through the official websites of RRB of their respective zones.

How to check RRB ALP Technician Result 2019

1. Visit the RRB website of your respective zone

2. On the homepage, click on "final result of CEN 01/2018 (Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians)" link

3. A pdf file will appear on the screen

4. Check your registration number

5. Download PDF for future reference

RRB ALP Technician Final Result 2019 | Region-wise direct link

Railway Board zone Official website RRB Ahmedabad rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal rrbbpl.nic.in RRB Bhubaneshwar rrbbbs.gov.in RRB Bilaspur rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu Srinagar rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in RRB Siliguri rrbsiliguri.org RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

A total of 4629 candidates are provisionally selected and recommended for appointment for various posts/ categories of CEN 01/2018 (Assistant Loco Pilot & Technicians). As per the official notice ‘Candidature of all the above candidates is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished by them in their online application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment/appointment process’.

