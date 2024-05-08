Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2024: MBOSE releases HSSLC results on megresults.nic.in, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2024 out

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (MBOSE HSSLC result 2024) today, May 8. All those who took the MBOSE HSSLC exam 2024 can download their results using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the official website. The direct link to the Meghalaya Class 12 Result is available at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

The board has released the results of the Science, Vocational, and Commerce streams. Students can check their MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce & Vocational Result 2024 at the official website. The link to the results can also be accessed by clicking on the provided link.

Students are required to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject to qualify HSSLC Exam 2024. The board has provided multiple websites to check Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2024. This is done to reduce traffic on one website. Students can visit the following websites to check their results.

mbose.in

megresults.in

indiatvnews.in

As per the results, this year, 3,766 students appeared for the science stream exam, of which 3,210 students have qualified. This has resulted in an overall pass percentage of 85.24 per cent. Similarly, in the commerce stream, 2,411 students appeared for the exam, out of which 1,935 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 80.21 per cent. In the MBOSE HSSLC result 2024, 1,292 candidates secured first division in the science stream and 679 candidates secured it in the commerce stream.

How to download MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, mbose.in, megaresults.nic.in

Click on 'MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024' link available on homepage

It will redirect you to login where you need to enter your valid credentials, including MBOSE Board Roll Number

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Download MBOSE Class 12th Science Result 2024

MBOSE Class 12 Result 2024 Vocational Stream

MBOSE Class 12 Result 2024 Commerce Stream