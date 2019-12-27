CBSE CTET Result 2019 declared in record time, 5.42 lakh qualify. Direct Link

CBSE CTET Result 2019 DECLARED: Direct Link

CBSE CTET Result 2019 declared: 5.42 lakh candidates qualify

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 on Friday. Those who appeared for the CBSE CTET 2019 can check their CBSE CTET Result 2019 on the official website -- ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET 2019 Exam was held on December 8 in 110 cities across the country. The CBSE CTET 2019 Answer keys were released on December 23.

According to the data shared by CBSE, a total of 5.42 lakh candidates have qualified CBSE CTET Exam. 3,12, 558 of these are female candidates.

CBSE CTET Result 2019 on ctet.nic.in: CBSE sets new record, declares result within 19 days of exam

With this, CBSE has set a new record of declaring results within lesser duration from the exam. This time the result has been declared within 19 days of the exam.

How to check CBSE CTET 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit official website of CBSE CTET 2019 -- ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'CTET Dec 2019 Results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: CBSE CTET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download for future reference.

About CBSE CTET

CTET applies to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools,etc) and those under the administrative control of UT's of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli,Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

CTET may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET. Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools shall consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.