ISRO Recruitment 2019: Apply for various assistant posts in ISRO Centre; Salary up to Rs 1,42,400

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Apply for various assistant vacancies in ISRO Centre; Salary up to Rs 1,42,400

ISRO Recruitment 2019: Apply for fresh vacancies of Assistant at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Centre Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR) Sriharikota. Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR) invites online applications for the 45 vacant posts of Technical Assistant/Scientific Assistant/Library Assistant ‘A’. Selected candidates will be eligible for a salary of RS 44,900 to 1,42,400.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates with a first-class Diploma in Engineering in the relevant streams from a recognized University or Institution can apply for the following posts.

Name of the post :

Discipline Number of Vacancies Automobile Engineering 1 Chemical Engineering 4 Civil Engineering 4 Computer Science and Engineering 3 Electrical and Electronics Engineering 5 Electronics and Communication Engineering 5 Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering 2 Mechanical Engineering 16 Mechanical Engineering with certification in Boiler Operations (Place of Posting: Propellant Complex Rasayani Facility, Raigad District, Maharashtra) 1

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates may visit our website at https://www.shar.gov.in (or) https://apps.shar.gov.in to register their applications on-line between 23.11.2019 (1000 hours) and 13.12.2019 (1700 hours). Before registering, the candidates are advised to go through the instructions displayed on the website.

Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an on-line Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference. E-mail ID and Mobile Number of the applicant are to be furnished in the application correctly and compulsorily.

Application Fees:

Candidates would also be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of rupees one hundred only for each application. The fee may be paid online through debit card or internet banking. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to go through the notification in detail before applying for the posts.

Important:

Applications will be received on-line only. The application for on-line registration will be hosted in the SDSC SHAR website between 23.11.2019 (1000 hours) and 13.12.2019(1700 hours).

For more details related to vacancies visit: https://apps.shar.gov.in/RMT/TA.jsp

Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR) is a lead Centre of Indian Space research Organization(ISRO) situated at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR has facilities of Solid Propellant Production, a Rocket Motor Static Test Facility and Launch Complexes for launching a variety of rockets, rocket tracking through sophisticated radar and optical tracking systems and real-time data acquisition and processing facilities and other support services including logistics.