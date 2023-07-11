Monsoon mayhem: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna breaches danger mark of 205.33-meter, evacuation begins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yamuna breaches the danger mark of 205.33-meter

Delhi rain: Amid the incessant rainfall for the last few days, Delhi has been put on high alert as the Yamuna River has touched 206.24 metres, slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. As per the Central Water Commission, the high flood level is 207.49 metres. "The water level in Yamuna River crosses the danger mark of 205.33 metres, touching 206.24 metres; the high flood level is--207.49 metres," Central Water Commission said.

Due to continuous rainfall, the rise in water level in Yamuna was also seen at Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district. The rising level of the Yamuna River has also prompted the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations, officials said.

Reason for rising Yamuna water

The water level in Yamuna is rising steadily as Haryana released additional water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains across northwest India including the national capital. According to the Flood Control Department, around 2,15,677 cusecs water was discharged through the Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm on Monday (July 10). The barrage's normal flow rate is 352 cusecs, however, heavy rainfall in the catchment areas increases the discharge. Notably, One cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second. As per reports, the water from the barrage takes around two to three days to reach Delhi.

ALSO READ: Weather LIVE Updates: Flood-like situation in Himachal's Mandi; Haryana on high alert as rivers over

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out a flood-like situation in the national capital, Addressing a press conference, he also said that his government is ready to tackle any situation. He had said that the evacuation of people from low-lying areas will start once the river breaches the 206-metre mark.

According to reports, the Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.

North India reels under incessant rainfall

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over the last three days, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" precipitation.

This has resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that have massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm of rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.