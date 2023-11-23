Welcome shocker: Delhi Police to seek 'rarest of rare' status in court for shocking 55-time stabbing case

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT FROM VIDEO The accused jigs after committing the gruesome crime

The horrific Welcome stabbing incident, in which a 16-year-old accused stabbed another teenager more than 55 times and slit his throat in east Delhi's Welcome colony, might be considered as a crime of "rarest of rare" category in the court. The Delhi Police on Thursday said it will request the court to consider shocking incident in the "rarest of rare" category.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, "We have apprehended the accused, who is a juvenile, and his crime has also been captured by CCTV cameras. We will surely request the court to consider the crime in the rarest of rare category,"

The accused, apparently in an inebriated condition, dragged the body through the street and did a jig while carrying out the grisly crime in east Delhi, said the officials.

There was a verbal spat between the accused and the victim that led to a scuffle, police had said. The accused overpowered the victim, who was a resident of Jafrabad. The accused choked the victim till he fell unconscious, then took out the knife from his pocket and stabbed him multiple times.

The killing of the youth in the Janta Mazdoor Colony on Tuesday were captured on CCTV. It shows the accused threatening those around him. The CCTV footage also shows the accused dragging a person through a narrow bylane and going on a stabbing spree.

Killing for money to buy biryani

The accused, who was taken into police custody on Wednesday and has confessed to the crime, did not know the 17-year-old victim whom he had approached for money to buy biryani, officials had said.

The police seized the weapon -- a knife -- used in committing the crime and launched an investigation to ascertain from where was it procured.

The crime took place around 10.30 pm on Tuesday. The victim was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to the injuries on the way.

"He did not stop there. He was seen dancing while committing the gruesome act. Someone tried to open the door of his house to see what was going on, but the accused threatened him by brandishing a knife," the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

