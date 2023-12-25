VHP writes to Delhi LG, CM demanding declaration of holiday on occasion of Ram temple consecration event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Preparation in full swing for the consecration event

Hindu organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) wrote a letter to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding the declaration of a public holiday on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha (Consecration ceremony) scheduled to be held on January 22, 2024.

Image Source : INDIA TVVHP writes to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been sending invitations to hundreds of dignitaries from different walks of life.

Dignitaries who will attend the historic event

The Trust has said that invitations have been extended to revered saints from different traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honour of the country in every domain. Heads of major temples like Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi, and representatives of religious and constitutional institutions have also been invited, the trust said. Spiritual leader Dalai Lama, Mata Amritanandamayi of Kerala, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, cine stars Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Arun Govil, film director Madhur Bhandarkar and prominent industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, famous painter Vasudev Kamat, ISRO Director Nilesh Desai and many other eminent personalities have been invited to the function, it added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge his predecessor Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and several other leaders from the opposition camp were also invited for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, said the sources. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda have also received the invitations.

After the consecration ceremony, 'mandal puja' will be held from January 24 for 48 days as per ritual traditions. The temple will be opened for devotees on January 23, it added.

The trust said proper arrangements have been made for the guests to stay at more than three places in Ayodhya. Apart from this, 600 rooms have been made available by various monasteries, temples and household families.

Also, authorities of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation said they have begun preparing for the consecration ceremony. Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh said that fibre toilets will be installed for devotees and changing rooms will be set up for women at designated places. The 'Ram Katha Kunj' corridor will be built in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex which would showcase tableaux displaying 108 events from Lord Ram's life, he said.

In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds, the Trust has said.

Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services in rotation at this hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi requested not to attend Ram temple consecration, says trust