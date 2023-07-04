Two Delhi Police personnel caught red-handed while accepting bribe; CBI files case

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC A CBI probe is on into the matter

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case against two Delhi Police officials for involving in a bribery incident. Both accused were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe. The accused were arrested following the incident.

Accused Sub-Inspector Ravi and Head Constable Rajendra Meel of Delhi Police, both were deployed at Police Station Paharganj, New Delhi.

It was alleged that both the accused were demanding bribe of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant for not taking action in connection with the illegal borewell on his plot. The accused threatened the victim to stop ongoing construction work on the said plot.

It was further alleged in the complaint that the accused reduced the bribe to Rs 2.50 lakh on repeated requests by the complainant.

During the investigation, the Sub-Inspector and Head Constable were apprehended while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 Lakh from the complainant.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused, officials said.

