Pawar vs Pawar: What happened so far as efforts to control NCP intensify | 10 POINTS

NCP crisis: Sharad Pawar or his rebel nephew Ajit Pawar, who controls National Congress Party (NCP)? The million-dollar question remained unanswered on day 3 of a coup-led by junior Pawar inside the party. In fact, the question became more intricate. The answer lies in, who has more MLAs' support which as of now is unclear. Both the camps (senior Pawar and junior Pawar) on Wednesday intensified their efforts to control the party.

Here are 10 developments on day 3 in the Pawar vs Pawar battle

1. Crucial meetings tomorrow

The NCP led by Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar camp has convened separate meetings in Mumbai on Wednesday where a clear picture may emerge on the exact number of MLAs backing each group amid the contrasting claims.

After taking oath as deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP cabinet, Ajit Pawar on Sunday said it was a collective decision of NCP and he has the support of all (53) MLAs.

However, the Sharad Pawar group countered this claim saying Ajit Pawar enjoys the support of only 13 MLAs.

2. Eyes on Maharashra Speaker

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday said he will have to first decide whether the NCP is in power or in Opposition in the House and "who represents it". State NCP president Jayant Patil has submitted a petition to Narwekar seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs after they joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government two days ago.

“I can not divide the NCP into two factions as there is no official split.

I will have to ascertain whether the NCP is in power or not (in the Assembly)," Narwekar told a Marathi news channel.

3. Ajit-Bhujbal supporters take over NCP office in Nashik city

Supporters of NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal took possession of the party office in Maharashtra's Nashik city, leading to a vociferous protest by the local Sharad Pawar loyalists.

4. BJP's integrity hit after engineering splits in NCP: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the integrity of the BJP stands destroyed due to the manner in which the saffron party engineered splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively. He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stands united "in the trying times" against the backdrop of the crisis in NCP and will contest all elections together.

5. NCP's Pune, Nagpur units pass resolutions

NCP units in Pune city and Nagpur passed resolutions announcing their support for Sharad Pawar amid a vertical split in the party led by Ajit Pawar. The party’s Pune city unit passed a resolution in a meeting held here in the presence of the NCP's city unit president Prashant Jagtap, Pune spokesperson Ankush Kakade, Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, party leader Ravindra Malavadkar, and several party workers were present.

6. No alternative to Modi, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and asserted there is no alternative to him.

7. Sharad Pawar considering legal opinions

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is seeking legal opinion to tackle the crisis in the party caused by his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government and claiming the support of the bulk of MLAs, party sources said. Senior Pawar, who returned from Satara on Monday night, is holding discussions with legal experts on how to handle the ongoing developments, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

8. MVA's stand on NCP ciris

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra will launch a statewide tour to galvanise cadres to fight against the Shiv Sena-BJP government even as Congress leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and expressed solidarity with him amid the crisis in his party.

9. Uddhav faction takes dig at Shinde

In the wake of nine NCP leaders joining the Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken a dig at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led bloc with a video of statements of its leaders to show how they had blamed the NCP for trying to destroy the Shiv Sena.

The video, titled "What say now" and posted on a social media handle of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction on Monday, has pieced together clips of statements of some MLAs of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena who rebelled against their party leadership in June last year and joined hands with the BJP.

10. Praful Patel's latest claim

NCP leader Praful Patel claimed 51 out of the 53 party MLAs had told Sharad Pawar that a possibility of joining hands with the BJP should be explored after the MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed last year.

