Sharad Pawar talks tough after nephew Ajit Pawar keeps his photo at new NCP office

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Two days after Maharashtra upheaval, newly sworn-in Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday inaugurated the new party office in south Mumbai. Incidentally, what interesting thing that caught everyone's attention is the photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the new NCP office. It seems that, however, leading split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar has not ended his connection with his uncle senior Pawar.

Senior Pawar slammed his nephew

Soon after, NCP president Sharad Pawar launched a scathing attack on Ajit Pawar and said that only the party of which he is president and Jayant Patil the Maharashtra unit chief should use his photograph. He asserted that those who "betrayed" his ideology should not use his photograph

"Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph," Pawar senior told reporters here. He further stressed that it was his prerogative in his lifetime to decide who should use his photograph.

"Those who betrayed my ideology"

"Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," the veteran leader added.

Ajit Pawar along with eight other MLAs on Sunday parted their ways with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined Eknath Shinde-led faction two days earlier.

