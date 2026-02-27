Fact Check: No holiday in Uttar Pradesh on February 28 as fake government order goes viral

Lucknow:

A copy of a supposed government order has been circulating widely on social media, claiming that all institutions across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Saturday (February 280. The viral order suggests that the state government has announced a holiday on Saturday. However, the reality is completely different. The Yogi Adityanath-led state government has declared February 28 as a working day and has instead announced a holiday on March 3. This arrangement will give government employees a continuous three-day break and their salaries will be deposited before the festival so that they can celebrate Holi without inconvenience.

Viral claim suggests five consecutive holidays

The fake document being shared online claims that the government has declared February 28 as a holiday and that employees will get a total of five days off in a row. As per the viral claim, the holidays include Saturday (February 28), Sunday (March 1 ) and March 2 to March 4 for Holi celebrations. The assertion that Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for five consecutive days has been proven false.

Fake order circulating online

The viral fake circular states: "By the press release dated 27 February 2026 of the General Administration Section, Government of Uttar Pradesh, due to the public holiday declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 on the auspicious occasion of Holi on 03 March 2026 (Tuesday), it was decided to keep all government offices, institutions, banks, treasuries etc. open in the state on 28 February 2026 (Saturday) in addition to the regular working day."

"In continuation of the said decision, it is informed that the declared arrangement for 28 February 2026 (Saturday) is cancelled. Therefore, all government offices, institutions, banks, treasuries etc. in the state will remain closed on 28 February 2026 as per the previous holiday schedule," it added.

(Image Source : REPORTER)A copy of the fake government order.

What is the actual oder

In reality, the Yogi government has granted a three-day Holi break. Due to this, the Saturday holiday has been cancelled. All government offices across Uttar Pradesh will remain open on February 28. Instead, employees will get an official holiday on March 3. The government has approved Holi holidays on March 2, 3 and 4. March 1 is already a Sunday. This means employees will get a total of four days off, not five.

Holi to be celebrated on Wednesday

The festival of Holi will be celebrated nationwide on March 4. Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, will take place on the evening of March 3. The Uttar Pradesh government has completed preparations to ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully across the state. All concerned departments and officials have been issued the necessary instructions.

