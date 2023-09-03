Unemployment in India reaches 42-year high under Modi government, says AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the people, causing unemployment to reach a 42-year high, and being responsible for most of the fake news in the country. The AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the prices of fuel and medicines have gone up considerably under Modi's rule. He also criticised the Agniveer scheme, saying that it has betrayed youngsters.

"Under PM Modi, unemployment became the highest in 42 years. Prices of petrol and diesel increased while the cost of medicines for kidney ailments, cancer and tuberculosis also increased considerably."

"Under him, the Agniveer scheme (for recruitment in the armed forces) was introduced and youngsters were betrayed. It was said that the prices of crops would be doubled. What happened? It was promised that black money would be brought back and every account would have Rs 15 lakh. No idea what happened to that. It was also said that everyone would be given a pucca house by August 15, 2022, but nothing happened," Singh said.

Singh alleged that Modi's only motto is to "lie, make false promises, take votes from the people of this country and rule over them." He also said that the prime minister's statement on fake news is hypocritical, as his own Cabinet is responsible for most of it.

The AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also reacted on prime minister's comments on fake news saying, "I agree with his statement on fake news. But it looks like he is not familiar with the ground reality as his Cabinet is responsible for most of the fake news."

"If he is worried about fake news, he should sack his entire cabinet," she added."

Also read | New Delhi: 207 train services will be cancelled, 36 to be short-terminated on THESE dates | CHECK

Also read | G20 Summit: Delhi Police holds full dress rehearsals, traffic remains affected across city