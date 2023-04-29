Delhi crime: Man out on parole held for killing live-in partner, 3 more suspects arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi crime: Man out on parole held for killing live-in partner

Delhi crime: In yet another such incident, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his live-in partner. According to an official, the accused has been identified as Vineet Panwar, a resident of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Rohina Naaz, a resident of Mirajpur in Uttarakhand, who was allegedly "pressuring" Panwar for marriage.

"Naaz was pressuring Panwar to marry her, and he conspired with his brother Mohit and sister Parul to kill her. After killing Naaz at Teliwara in Farsh Bazar, he and Parul's friend dumped her body at Shiv Vihar in Karawal Nagar," said the official.

Victim's body was found on April 12

According to the information received by police, Naaz's body was found lying near Krishna Public School in Karawal Nagar on April 12. Police identified her boyfriend Vineet Panwar, along with his brother Mohit and sister Parul, as prime suspects in Naaz's murder.

"Panwar and Parul, along with their friend Irfan, were involved in killing Naaz at Teliwada Farsh Bazar and dumping her body in Karawal Nagar. While Parul, Mohit, and Irfan were already arrested, Vineet Panwar was on the run," said a senior police official.

What official said?

"We received specific inputs regarding Panwar, who was present near Loni. A team of the Crime Branch rushed to Loni roundabout and nabbed him," said the official. Panwar admitted to having met Naaz in 2017 and moved in with her.

"However, he was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case in Baghpat. Naaz then started living with Panwar's sister Parul at Teliwara, Farsh Bazar," said the official. It should be noted here that Panwar was released on parole in 2022 and began working as a security guard at an engineering college in Ghaziabad.

