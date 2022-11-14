Delhi: Man kills live-in partner, cut her body into 35 pieces, throws them at different places in Mehrauli

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: A man killed his live-in partner and cut her body in 35 pieces, in another brutal murder incident that surfaced in the national capital.

According to police, the accused identified as Aaftab murdered her live-in partner Shradha who was asking him to marry her.

According to sources, there was a fight between the accused Aftab and Shradha on May 18. During the quarrel, Shradha was shouting, therefore in order to silence her and make sure their neighbours could not hear her voice, Aftab pressed Shradha's face due to which she died.

Aftab was horrified to see Shradha dead. To hide the crime, he cut her body into 35 pieces with a saw.

According to police sources, Aftab kept throwing the pieces of Shradha's dead body one by one in Delhi's Mehrauli forest for 18 days.

The accused also bought a big fridge to store the body parts to make sure they don't stink for 18 days.

Aftab used to go to Mehrauli to throw Shradha's body parts in to the forest every night so that the animals there could eat them.

Aaftab and Shradha used to work in the same call centre in Mumbai, however, the girl's family was unhappy with her relationship.

Shraddha and Aaftab came to Delhi where they both started living together in a rented home.

Shradha used to upload her photos on Facebook so that the girl's family members knew about her where she was.

When Shradha didn't post anything on Facebook for a few days, her family got suspicious.

Her father visited Delhi around five months ago and went to the place where her daughter was living with her live-in partner. However, upon reaching there, her father found the place to be closed following which he lodged a missing complaint.

When the police started the investigation, it was five months after they arrested the accused.

According to police sources, Shradha was repeatedly asking the accused to get married and due to this pressure, he killed her.

