'Kanwar Camps' scam: Kejriwal govt under scanner, LG orders strict action against accused officials

'Kanwar Camps' Scam: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi may come under the scanner after an alleged 'Kanwar Camps' scam has surfaced in which the administration has been accused of violating guidelines in allotting tenders for setting up tents for Kanwariyas.

According to reports, officials have been accused of allotting tenders for setting up Kanwar camps by ignoring the rules and charging higher rates for items.

The irregularities took place in 2022. The Delhi LG had also received a complaint in this matter. He gave orders for a probe to Delhi's Chief Secretary.

Upon initial investigation, irregularities were found following which LG ordered strict action against the culprits.

Delhi LG VK Saxena asked the Chief Secretary to take strict action against three officials of the Revenue Department of GNCTD for gross misconduct in the allotment of tentage work worth Rs 23.40 crore for Kanwar Camps in the national capital in 2022.

The LG recommended "strict action as per the relevant rules" against the then SDM (HQ), RR Singh, Section Officer, Sanjay Kumar Madan and Jr. Assistant, Anurag, based on a factual report submitted by the Chief Secretary in the matter, wherein it was alleged that a scam had taken place in awarding the tentage work for Kanwar Camps by the Caretaking Branch of the Revenue Department, GNCTD.

What is 'Kanwar Camps' scam?

The LG Secretariat received a complaint on July 19, 2022 regarding the irregularities in setting up Kanwar tents following which it was forwarded to the Chief Secretary with a direction to submit a factual report in the matter.

The report categorically underlined the gross misconduct on the part of these officials as the work awarded to the bidders were modified without prior approval of the competent authority and thus causing loss to the government exchequer.

The complainant alleged that ordinary tents (shamiana) were set up at Rs.3.45 per sq.ft, which was at Rs.2.25 in the year 2019. It was alleged that waterproof tents could be used in place of ordinary tents at Rs.3.45 per sq.ft.

Further, the Revenue Department ordered tin shade at Rs.7.90 per sq.ft instead of pipe structured steel hangers previously used at Rs.3.90 per sq.ft. In addition, LED par can light were ordered at Rs.8 instead of halogen light available for a meager Rs 1 per unit.

During the inquiry, the Revenue Department informed the DoV that the work order for hiring of tentage and electrical items for Kanwar Yatra was, on the basis of extension, awarded to the L1 bidder, which was earlier given the contract in 2019. Kanwar Yatra was not organised in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

The Revenue Department received a letter from the Chairman, Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti, GNCTD, through the Minister (Law) to initiate the process for making arrangements regarding Kanwar Yatra. The Department assessed the need for setting up 181 Kanwar camps (172 Kanwar and 09 Security Camps) across the city for which the financial implication was assessed for Rs. 23.40 crore. Since the L1 bidder expressed his inability to execute the complete work alone, the work was distributed among the L2 and L3 bidders on the L1 rates.

The tentage and electric work was awarded to three vendors namely Guptajee Tent Services Pvt. Ltd (L1), Mahalakshmi Light House (L2) and Ahuja Tents & Decorators (L3).

The Revenue Department stated that prior approval was not taken by the Caretaking Branch to include new items in the work order and they were presumably inserted in the final document by these three officers, who signed and certified the work order.

The DoV in its report observed that additional items like tin shade, side walls, LED lights, etc. were added in the work orders without the approval of the competent authority, which amounted to gross misconduct. Accordingly, major penalty proceedings were recommended against the three officials.

The DoV has also directed the concerned District Magistrate to conduct two verifications by different officials to ensure fair and neutral verification of the tentage work. The process of payment is yet to be started as no bill has been submitted by the vendors.

