No alliance with Congress in Punjab? Bhagwant Mann says AAP to contest all 13 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has once again made it clear that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on all the 13 seats in the state and emerge victorious.

Mann claimed that Punjab will come out as 'hero' for the party as it will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. However, the chief minister didn't clear anything when asked to respond to AAP's alliance with the Congress.

Responding to Mann's claim that AAP will contest alone in all 13 seats, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Wadding said that even they are preparing to go solo in the state.

He said that the sentiments of the common Congress workers have been conveyed to the 'high command' through Punjab state in-charge Devendra Yadav and he hopes that it will take a decision keeping sentiments of workers in mind.

Meanwhile, Congress' Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Punjab, Pratap Singh Bajwa said that the views of Punjab Congress leaders and workers regarding the alliance have been made clear before the high command and he is hopeful that a decision will be taken accordingly.

Senior leaders of both the Congress and AAP in Punjab have not yet been able to agree on allying. Therefore, if the high command of both parties decides to ally by ignoring the local leadership of Punjab, then it is going to be a big challenge for the parties to bring their workers and state organisation leaders on one platform.

ALSO READ | Punjab: Three police personnel dead, 10 others sustain injuries after bus collides with truck in Hoshiarpur