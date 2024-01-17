Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Punjab: Three police personnel dead, 10 others sustain injuries after bus collides with truck in Hoshiarpur

The deadly accident took place when the bus was on its way to Gurdaspur from Jalandhar. According to police, around 20 police personnel were travelling in the fateful bus.

Hoshiarpur Updated on: January 17, 2024 11:18 IST
Image Source : ANI A bus collided with a truck in Punjab's Hosiarpur district.

Punjab accident: In a tragic incident, three people were killed and at least ten sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday. According to the information, the incident took place in Mukerian city at around 6 am. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Bus was carrying policemen

Speaking to the media, Mukerian Police Station Incharge Joginder Singh said that the bus was full of police personnel and it was going to Gurdaspur from Jalandhar. The accident occurred after the bus collided with a trailer on the side of the road. 

"The driver, a lady constable and another policeman have lost their lives. 3 to 4 other policemen are injured... A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur,"  Singh added. 

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Punjab accident: 7 killed, 20 injured as truck runs over pilgrims at sub-mountainous region in Hoshiarpur

