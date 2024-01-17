Punjab: Three police personnel dead, 10 others sustain injuries after bus collides with truck in Hoshiarpur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A bus collided with a truck in Punjab's Hosiarpur district.

Punjab accident: In a tragic incident, three people were killed and at least ten sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday. According to the information, the incident took place in Mukerian city at around 6 am.

Bus was carrying policemen

Speaking to the media, Mukerian Police Station Incharge Joginder Singh said that the bus was full of police personnel and it was going to Gurdaspur from Jalandhar. The accident occurred after the bus collided with a trailer on the side of the road.

"The driver, a lady constable and another policeman have lost their lives. 3 to 4 other policemen are injured... A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur," Singh added.

Further details are awaited.

