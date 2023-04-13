Punjab accident: 7 killed, 20 injured as truck runs over pilgrims at sub-mountainous region in Hoshiarpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Punjab accident: Truck runs over pilgrims at sub-mountainous region in Hoshiarpur

Punjab accident: In a tragic incident, at least seven pilgrims, including five women, were killed and around twenty sustained injury when after being run over by a truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday.

According to officials, the devastating incident took place when they were on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib in the district. Speaking to the media, Garhshankar DSP Daljit Singh Khakh said most of the deceased were residents of the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The tragedy occurred in a sub-mountainous area, according to the police, who also noted that the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a slope and ran over a group of 27 pilgrims who were on foot.

Brake-fail led to the accident

It was suspected that the brakes of the truck had failed, police said. In light of the Baisakhi celebration, pilgrims have been pouring into Khuralgarh Sahib, a place associated with Guru Ravidas.

The district administration here provided an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of deceased pilgrims.

Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each has been provided to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured for their treatment, adding that if the expenses for the treatment of injured persons are more than Rs 1 lakh, then that too would be borne by the government.

Injured admitted to hospitals

DSP Khakh said the deceased were identified as Angoori (73), Santosh, both of Yamunanagar (Haryana), Unati (14), her mother Sita Devi (34), Sandesh Pal (45), Ramoh (15), and Rahul (17), all residents of UP’s Muzaffarnagar district. As many as 14 injured persons were admitted to Civil Hospital in Garhshankar for treatment while the rest with serious injuries were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh.

An FIR under IPC sections, including 304 (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered in this connection and further investigation in the accident is underway, said Khakh.

(With PTI inputs)

