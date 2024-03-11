JNU Students' Union elections to be held on March 22, results on THIS date | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections are set to be held on March 22, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. It's been over four years since the last JNUSU elections were held in September 2019. The JNUSU Election Committee has announced the schedule for the upcoming polls, with significant electoral activities set to commence on Monday, starting with the publication and correction of the tentative voters' list.

Results to be declared on March 24

The counting of votes is scheduled for March 24, with the results expected to be announced later the same day. The panel emphasised the importance of making any corrections to the voters' list well in advance of the nomination filing. In addition, the Election Committee has revealed plans for various events, including a presidential debate aimed at fostering open dialogue among the candidates.

Earlier on March 9, the JNUSU Committee issued a partial code of conduct outlining the rules for campaigning in the upcoming student elections. "The EC is releasing a partial code of conduct for the smooth functioning of the election process. We appeal to the student community to cooperate with the EC so that the elections are held peacefully and in a disciplined manner," the notice said.

JNUSU polls: Code of conduct implemented

The code of conduct prohibits the use of posters or pamphlets without prior permission from the Election Committee (EC) tasked with overseeing the election process, it said.

According to the rules, contesting students and their student organisations are only allowed to use handmade posters and photocopied material for campaigning on campus. Students cannot use campus buildings, roads, electric polls, bus stops, trees, etc. for posters or deface university property for the campaigning, it said.

Any public meeting for social, cultural or political purposes must get approval from the EC in advance, the rules said. Students are also prohibited from using the public address system, vehicles and animals for taking out any procession.

2019 JNUSU polls

In the 2019 polls, the united front of Left student organisations SFI, AISA, AISF and DSF swept the JNU Students' Union polls, with Aishe Ghosh elected as president, defeating arch-rival RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

