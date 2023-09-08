Commuters can use Magenta Line to reach IGI Airport's T1, no feeder buses from Sept 8-10: DMRC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Magenta Line of Delhi Metro

G20 Summit: In order to reach Terminal 1 of Delhi's IGI Airport, commuters are requested to use Magenta Line and get down at Terminal 1-IGI Airport Metro Station. Feeder Buses between Delhi Aerocity Station of Airport Line and Terminal 1 will be unavailable from September 8 to 10, said DMRC today.

Earlier, to facilitate the general public, police personnel, and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements etc. for G20 Summit 2023, the Delhi Metro announced their train services from 04:00 am from terminal stations of all the lines for three days i.e, for September 8, 9 and 10 (Friday to Sunday).

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 06:00 am. After 06:00 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all the lines.

Leaders start arriving in Delhi:

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva are among the top leaders who arrived in the national capital on Friday morning for the G20 summit.

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping's annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair. The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.

On her arrival, a visibly excited Georgieva danced to the beat of music at the airport. Under its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population. The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

