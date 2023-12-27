Thick fog blankets Delhi-NCR as cold weather conditions prevail in national capital region

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Thick fog envelopes Delhi-NCR

A thick blanket of fog covered Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning leading to visibility dropping to almost zero. The cold wave conditions continued to prevail in the national capital region.

Entire North India has been facing a cold wave as temperatures continued to dip in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Delhi-NCR.

As the temperature dipped in Delhi-NCR, people were seen sitting by bonfires to keep themselves warm in several places. Dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi and Noida, while the temperature dropped to °C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West UP.

"Minimum temperature is below to normal over most parts of the country," the weatherman said.

Earlier, IMD released a satellite image showing fog rapidly spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh.

Residents in the national capital sought refuge in night shelters as the cold wave intensified on the intervening night of Wednesday. "It is difficult to see the road due to the fog. There are no rides till now unlike usual. It is risky to ride at this time because of low visibility and it is colder than usual," an auto driver from Delhi said.

Earlier, several flight operations were disrupted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi after dense fog enveloped the national capital. "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via," posted Spicejet on X.

Also read: Blast heard near Israel embassy in Delhi, cops find letter addressed to Israeli envoy near 'explosion' site