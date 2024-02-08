'Delhi Chalo' call: Massive traffic snarls at Delhi-UP borders as farmers march to parliament | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Farmers gather with their tractors during a protest.

A significant traffic snarl paralysed the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday morning as farmers from Noida and Greater Noida staged a protest march towards Parliament. Commuters, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, found themselves stranded in a gridlock at Sarita Vihar, with heavy congestion also reported on the Delhi-Noida route.

Security heightened

As anticipation mounts regarding an impending farmers' march to Delhi, security measures at the Delhi-Noida and Chilla borders have been significantly bolstered, aiming to preemptively address any potential disruptions or escalations. In response to the looming threat of a farmers' protest march, the Haryana Police has taken proactive steps to fortify the Shambhu border, strategically deploying concrete blocks, barbed wire, sandbags, barricades, and other defensive apparatuses. These measures are intended to impede and deter any attempts by protesting farmers to breach the border.

Farmers' planned march

The decision to enhance security measures comes in the wake of announcements made by Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who declared that farmers would mobilise for a march to Delhi on February 13. Among their primary demands is the enactment of legislation to ensure a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, a pivotal issue that has galvanised the farming community nationwide.

Police surveillance and notices issued

Suspecting the convergence of farmers from Yamunanagar, Panchkula, and Ambala at the Shambhu border, law enforcement authorities have issued notices to various farmer leaders, cautioning them against participating in the planned protest. This preemptive action underscores the authorities' efforts to preemptively mitigate any potential disruptions and maintain law and order.

Scope of the protest

Dallewal's assertion that over 200 farmer unions from across the country will partake in the "Delhi Chalo" march underscored the widespread support and solidarity within the farming community. The planned convergence at the Shambhu, Khanauri, and Dabwali borders highlights the strategic coordination and collective resolve driving the protest movement.

Demands and objectives

Beyond the core demand for MSP legislation, farmers are advocating for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and agricultural labourers, debt relief for farmers, the withdrawal of pending police cases, and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. These multifaceted demands reflect the diverse grievances and concerns of the farming populace.

Historical context

The fortified security measures at the Shambhu border evoke memories of the 2020 farmers' protest, where demonstrators from Punjab and neighbouring regions gathered en masse, breaking through police barriers in a determined march toward Delhi. The persistent activism of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh underscores the enduring resolve and collective resilience driving the ongoing protest movement against the now-repealed farm laws.

