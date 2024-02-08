Thursday, February 08, 2024
     
  Uttar Pradesh: 10 people, including priest arrested for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity

Uttar Pradesh: 10 people, including priest arrested for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity

According to the police, one of the accused was Father Domnic Pintu, a resident of Mangalore in Karnataka, who was indulging in conversion in Barabanki.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Barabanki Updated on: February 08, 2024 8:29 IST
Representational pic
Image Source : X Representational pic

Uttar Pradesh police arrested ten people, including a priest in Barabanki for allegedly luring people to convert to Christianity.

The arrests were made from Chakhar village, said the police on Wednesday.

16 people were named in the case of religious conversion of which 10, including a priest, have been arrested, said Additional Superintendent of Police S N Sinha.

He said that Father Domnic Pintu, a resident of Mangalore in Karnataka, is among the arrested.

The action was taken on a complaint from VHP district president Brijesh Kumar Vaish on Monday that mass conversion was going on to take place in the village, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

