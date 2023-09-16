Delhi: Woman, 4-year-old daughter killed after being hit by vehicle near Majnu ka Tilla

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman, minor daughter killed after being hit by vehicle near Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla

Delhi news: A woman and her four-year-old daughter were killed while three others were injured after a speeding vehicle hit them while they were sleeping outside their shanties near Majnu ka Tilla in north Delhi on Friday (September 15), police said.

A PCR call was recorded at around 5:33 am where the caller stated that a tempo had hit three people, including a woman, near Majnu ka Tilla, 56 Pahadi, Civil Lines, a senior police officer added.

Police reached the spot and found that one Tata Ace vehicle was lying in an accidental condition at the spot and five people were injured, the officer said. The injured were rushed to a trauma centre where Jyoti (32) was declared dead while her daughter died during treatment, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Subhash (30) and two children- aged six and 17 years- suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from the hospital. Accused driver Dinesh Rai, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was caught by the public and beaten up, police said.

He has been apprehended. A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway, the DCP added.

(With PTI inputs)

