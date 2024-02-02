Delhi weather update: IMD predicts more rain, thunderstorms on February 3-4

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi weather update: IMD predicts more rain, thunderstorms over next 2 days

Delhi weather update: A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Delhi weather with light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread, rainfall in the next two days, the weather department has said. The maximum temperature in the national capital on Friday was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, while the humidity fluctuated between 100 to 74 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a visibility of 50 metres at 8.30 am, with the minimum temperature today (February 2) recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

IMD rain alert:

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with dense fog in the morning for Saturday (February 3), with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in night due to a fresh western disturbance.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Due to very dense fog, 23 trains are running behind, a statement from the Northern Railways said. Zero visibility was reported at Palam at 9:00 am with runway visibility at the airport here ranging between 300 to 500 metres, the IMD said.

Delhi AQI:

Delhi's air quality significantly improved but still was in the poor category with a reading of 222 at 6:00 pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), due to heavy rains that lashed the national capital on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The average maximum temperature in Delhi this month till January 30 stood at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years, according to official data till Tuesday.

The average minimum temperature in the national capital during the same period was pegged at 6.2 degrees Celsius, the second lowest in 13 years, the data showed.

Delhi temperature:

The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature at 12.3 degrees Celsius, four notces above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said. The IMD's forecast for the day showed that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 19 degrees, with the minimum at around 12 degrees.

This morning, Delhi and its neighbouring regions were enveloped by dense fog, causing low visibility and significant disruptions in road, rail, and air travel. The IMD said that a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

Delhiites witnessed fog after two days of downpour, which brought some relief from fog resulting in better visibility. The IMD further predicts 'very dense fog' for the day.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Very Dense fog over some parts of Delhi; in isolated pockets of Haryana; Dense fog in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of West Bengal," IMD posted on X.

Air quality at several stations across the city fell under the 'satisfactory', 'moderare' and 'poor' category, after days of being in the 'very poor' and 'severe' category.

(With agencies inputs)

