Delhi weather: Minimum temperature settles at 15.9 degrees Celsius; Air Quality Index in 'moderate' category

Delhi weather: Minimum temperature settles at 15.9 degrees Celsius

Delhi weather updates: The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 15.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, April 5. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), this was three notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius with mainly clear skies. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 69 per cent, the weather department added.

Delhi AQI in 'moderate' category

As per the data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 11 am stood in the 'moderate' category at 126. According to a bulletin by the Ministry of earth sciences, air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category from April 6 to April 8.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

