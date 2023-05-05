Delhi school horror! Class 10 students stab monitor for minding the class

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Delhi: In a Delhi school horror, a class 10 student was stabbed by his fellow classmates for minding the class after he was named monitor. The incident took place at a government school in south Delhi's Tigri area, an official said.

The police said the accused duo has been apprehended.

Cops received a PCR call about a stabbing incident involving students at a government school in Tigri.

"We have recorded the statement of the injured student, wherein he said that he was named the class monitor by his teacher on Thursday. When another student was causing disturbance in the class, he wrote his name on the blackboard," said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

"The accused boy got annoyed. After school, he along with his friend confronted the class monitor outside the school and stabbed him," the DCP said.

"A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Tigri police station. The two accused students have been apprehended," the DCP added.

The injured student was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries on his shoulder and back.

(With inputs from IANS)

