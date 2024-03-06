Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB VIDEO: Delhi Police seize car after man performs reckless stunts on Najafgarh-Rajouri route go viral.

Delhi news: The Delhi Police have seized a car after a video of a man performing dangerous stunts along the Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden route went viral on social media. Delhi Police team from Rajouri Garden seized an SUV despite the owner's attempts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing its number plate. Videos of these stunts on roads were posted on Instagram to garner social media followers.

They have seized an SUV which was used for reckless driving and dangerous stunts in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, said police today (March 6), adding that efforts were on to apprehend the alleged driver.

A complaint by RWA (Resident Welfare Association) Rajouri Garden was received at the Police station, highlighting reckless driving and stunts by certain vehicles. The police took cognizance of that and that led to the registration of FIR under section 279 of the IPC. Through a thorough investigation, the Instagram profile of the offender, featuring the stunt videos, was identified.

Despite efforts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing number plates, careful examination of CCTV footage resulted in the identification and seizure of the Fortuner Car involved. Further inquiries are ongoing, with concerted efforts to apprehend the individual responsible for these dangerous stunts, informed Delhi Police.

Complaint filed by RWA to Delhi Police

The officials said that the SUV had a beacon on top and videos of the stunts were posted on Instagram. The police took action after a complaint by RWA Rajouri Garden was received at the concerned police station, highlighting reckless driving and stunts by certain vehicles.

“The police took cognizance which led to the registration of FIR on February 27,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

Through meticulous investigation, the Instagram profile of the culprit was identified, showcasing the stunt videos by the police team.

“Despite attempts to conceal the vehicles' identities by removing number plates, diligent scrutiny of CCTV footage led to the identification and seizure of the SUV involved,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that such videos not only demonstrate the irresponsible behaviour of an individual but also cause heart-wrenching pain to the road accident victims and their family members.

