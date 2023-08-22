Delhi minor rape: Swati Maliwal writes to Amit Shah, demands victim's treatment in AIIMS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi minor rape: Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with a Delhi government officer allegedly raping a minor girl and demanded that medical treatment of the girl should be done in AIIMS.

In her letter, Mailwal demanded that she should be allowed to meet the minor girl or her family, medical treatment of the girl should be done in AIIMS or a team from AIIMS should see her and an inquiry should be conducted on delay in arrest of the accused Delhi govt official by Delhi Police.

Premoday Khakha -- a deputy director in the city government's women and child development department -- allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to the Delhi Police. His wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy. Khakha and his wife Seema Rani were arrested on Monday.

She said the commission has sent a notice to the Delhi Police and the city government's women and child development and services departments, seeking action in the matter, and it was important to meet the minor and her mother for further action. The DCW chief also ended her dharna at St Stephen's Hospital where she had gone to meet the minor girl.