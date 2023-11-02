Delhi Metro to run 20 extra train trips from Nov 3 following GRAP-III imposition to improve air quality

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi Metro takes initiative to encourage people to avoid private vehicle

Hours after the Centre imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it will will run 20 extra train trips across its network starting November 3. The DMRC said the move was taken in view of the measures taken by pollution control authorities on Thursday to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 402

The air in Delhi grew more poisonous with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 402 at 5 pm, prompting the Centre's pollution control panel imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that is implemented in the region during the winter season.

"In view of the implementation of GRAP-III stage to combat pollution in Delhi, the DMRC will be further adding 20 extra trips across its network starting tomorrow i. e, 3rd November 2023 (Friday)," the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when GRAP-II stage had come into force.

"Thus, from tomorrow, the DMRC will be running a total of 60 additional trips as part of its measures taken under GRAP to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi-NCR," it added.

The Centre's pollution control panel on Thursday issued directions to ban non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the capital as the air quality in the city entered the 'severe' category.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Stage III of GRAP involves a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing.

(With PTI inputs)

