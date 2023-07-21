Delhi Metro services between Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House to remain close on Sunday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi

Delhi Metro update: Following the scheduled maintenance work, the train services between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line will not be available till 6:00 am on Sunday (July 23).

In a statement issued on Friday, the DMRC said that to undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations on the Blue Line (Line-3&4 i.e. Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) on Sunday, train services on the line will be regulated.

“Train services will not be available between Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House Metro stations till 6:00 a.m from the start of revenue service. Hence, Barakhamba Road Metro station will remain closed till resumption of train services on this section up to 6:00 a.m,” it said.

“In rest of the sections of Blue Line i.e., from Dwarka Sec-21/Dwarka to Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House to Noida City Centre/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available as per normal time table during this period,” it said.

“Till 6:00 a.m, commuters on Blue Line, who wish to travel beyond Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House Stations or vice versa are advised to de-board at respective stations and use Yellow and Violet lines (Vice versa) to reach Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk stations and continue their travel on Blue line,” it said.

“To inform commuters about the same, regular announcements will also be made at the stations and inside the trains and additional staff will also be deployed to facilitate the commuters. Train services in Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section will start at 8:00 a.m as per the routine Sunday time table,” it added.

