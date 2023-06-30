Friday, June 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi Metro allows two sealed bottles of 'alcohol' per person | DETAILS

Delhi Metro allows two sealed bottles of 'alcohol' per person | DETAILS

Delhi metro news: Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2023 14:24 IST
Delhi metro alcohol news, alcohol allowed in Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro permits two sealed alcohol bot
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person now allowed in Delhi Metro

Delhi metro news: Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday (June 30). However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement.

"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro reiterates its advisory of 'reel' ban | READ DMRC's new guidelines

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro's Magenta Line services disrupted due to technical glitch, DMRC issues statement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News