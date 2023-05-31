Delhi Metro's Magenta Line services disrupted due to technical glitch, DMRC issues statement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro's Magenta Line services were disrupted due to a technical glitch

The Delhi Metro Rail Services of the Magenta line were delayed on Wednesday, May 31. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services were delayed between Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Many commuters took to social media to share the inconvenience they faced on account of the delay.

"Magenta Line Update, Delay in services from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC wrote on Twitter. According to sources, the services were affected owing to some technical glitch at the Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro Station.

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service

Earlier on Tuesday, May 30, Delhi Metro launched WhatsApp-based ticketing service on Airport Line. With this, commuters will now be able to travel on the Airport Line using a WhatsApp-based ticketing service. According to officials, the system allows commuters to receive a QR code-based ticket directly on WhatsApp.

"Further enhancing the travel experience for its commuters in an easy-to-navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for travel on its Airport Express Line," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

How to avail the facility?

This facility will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters, especially national and international travellers heading to or coming from the airport, using the Airport Line, as they can now purchase and use tickets generated on their phone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (available in English and Hindi language) as per their convenience, the DMRC said.

To initiate the service, commuters will have to add the DMRC's official WhatsApp number 9650855800 to their phone's contact list, it added. The tickets will be valid till the end of the business day. But once entry is done, passengers should exit within 65 mins from the destination station. For exit at the source (origin) station, passengers should leave within 30 minutes from the time of entry.

