CBI alleges AAP's Satyendar Jain sought protection money in jail, seeks Delhi LG’s nod for probe: Sources

Image Source : PTI AAP leader Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The CBI has sought a nod from the Delhi LG to probe extortion charges against AAP leader Satyendar Jain for allegedly extorting "protection money" from high-profile prisoners, including alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, during his tenure in the Tihar jail in the national capital, sources told news agency ANI on Monday (November 13). ​“The former minister allegedly took protection money from various prisoners, including money laundering accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar. CBI has also sought the LG's nod for similar investigation against the then Tihar Jail Superintendent, Danics officer Raj Kumar,” sources said.

CBI has sought permission under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, sources said.

CBI's massive allegations

The CBI, while seeking mandatory sanction from Lieutenant General VK Saxena to proceed against Jain, has alleged that "a high level corruption and extortion racket" was being run in the jails of Delhi in connivance with then DG Prison Sandeep Goel and then Additional Inspector General of Prisons Mukesh Prasad along with associate officers, private persons and accomplices.

"They worked as a syndicate for the same," the CBI alleged in its letter to the LG.

CBI said it has "source information" that Jain allegedly "extorted and received Rs 10 crore from jail inmate Chandrashekar in various tranches during 2018-21 either himself or through his accomplices, as protection money," to enable the alleged conman to live a peaceful and comfortable life in jail.

Chandrashekhar is lodged in a jail here on charges of money laundering and duping several people.

"Goel and Mukesh Prasad also extorted and received Rs 12.50 crore from jail inmate Sukesh Chandrashekar. The amounts were extorted and received by them in various tranches during 2019-22 either themselves or through their accomplices, as protection money, so as to enable inmate Sukesh Chandrashekar to live peacefully and comfortably in jail," it alleged.

Why was Satyendar Jain in jail?

Jain was lodged in the Tihar Jail in the national capital before being granted an interim bail granted by the Supreme Court on medical grounds on May 26 this year. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him on May 30, 2022. The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. It was alleged that Satyender Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

The Delhi High Court had dismissed Jain's bail plea in April this year, stating that he may tamper with evidence as he is an influential person.

Jain, who was a Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, stepped down from his position only after his colleague in the Cabinet Manish Sisodia was arrested in February this year.

Jain's CCTV footage leak incidents in Tihar

Notably, Jain's stay in the Tihar was also highlighted by frequent leakage of new CCTV footage from his cell which purportedly showed him having an elaborate meal inside and having food including fruits and dry fruits, and also getting massage from fellow prisoners inside the jail. The videos came out in November last year. In the purported videos sourced from Tihar Jail, Jain can be seen lying on his bed and Ajit Kumar is seated on a chair nearby while the duo apparently seemed to be having a conversation. Kumar was suspended as Tihar Jail Superintendant on November 14 for allegedly providing special treatment to the former Delhi minister. The BJP had slammed the Kejriwal government for the same alleging that the Delhi CM is providing Jain with extra facilities in the jail.

(With inputs from agencies)