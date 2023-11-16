Land acquisition scam: Delhi govt refers Dwarka Expressway project case involving Chief Secretary to CBI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government has referred the matter of Rs 850 Crore alleged land acquisition scam in the Dwarka Expressway project to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case is pertinent to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar who is accused of inflating the cost of land 22 times to benefit a company linked to his son Karan Chauhan.

"Associated matter of acquisition of the land in 2015 at 7% of circle rate by the same company referred to ED to investigate money laundering. Matter referred to CBI and ED after the go-ahead by CM Arvind Kejriwal," ANI reported citing AAP govt sources.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked Vigilance Minister Atishi to conduct an inquiry into a complaint alleging that the Chief Secretary's son was employed by a relative of a man who was awarded enhanced compensation for his land acquired for a road project.

The original award of the 19 acre land at Bamnoli, being acquired by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was raised from Rs 41 crore to Rs 353 crore in May this year by then district magistrate (south west) Hemant Kumar.