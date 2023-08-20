Delhi: Gogi gang member arrested after exchange of fire in Pushp Vihar

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Delhi Police crackdown: An alleged member of the infamous Gogi gang was arrested after an exchange of fire near Delhi’s Pushp Vihar, police said on Sunday.

The arrested member was identified as Sandeep who hails from Haryana’s Sonipat. He is allegedly involved in over a dozen cases including those of attempt to murder, robbery and extortion, they said.

The police acted on a tip-off that Sandeep would visit Pushp Vihar and laid a trap on Wednesday. Upon seeing him ride a bike asked him to stop, a senior police official said.

The accused, however, did not adhere to the police's instruction and as he tried to flee, his motorcycle skidded on the road.

He then opened fire on the police forcing them to retaliate, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

The accused was shot in his right leg in the exchange of fire.

He was then arrested and a semi-automatic pistol loaded with two cartridges was seized from him, police said.

According to police officials, Sandeep surpassed the other gang members in a very short time and became an instrumental henchman of the Gogi gang.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: 1 dead, 2 injured in knife attack by robbers in Welcome area

ALSO READ | Delhi: Man shot dead in Fatehpur Beri over mistaken identity