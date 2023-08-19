Delhi: 1 dead, 2 injured in knife attack by robbers in Welcome area

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A man was killed and other others sustained injuries as three robbers who were armed with knives attacked them separately in the welcome area of the national capital, the police said on Saturday (August 19).

The police said that the calls related to incidents of stabbing were received at the Welcome police station between 11.30 pm on Friday and 1.02 am on Saturday.

A victim, Sher Mohammad (25) hailing from Janta Mazdoor Colony, who was stabbed in his abdomen, managed to somehow save himself by hiding inside a house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Jou Tirkey said.

The second call came around 12.20 am.

Gurfan, a resident of the same colony, was stabbed in his back, the DCP said.

The third victim, Sharik (22), also a resident of the Janta Mazdoor Colony, was stabbed in his neck after which he ran away and managed to save himself, the police said.

The assailants were identified as Kapil Chaudhary (25) and Sohail (22) who were apprehended, and Sameer who is currently absconding. He was involved in criminal activities in the past and was arrested for robbery under provisions of the Arms Act in 2022, police said.

Chaudhary has past criminal records and was arrested in 2021 for an attempt to murder and in 2022 for a stabbing incident. He was released from jail three months ago.

“The robbed mobile phone and a blood-stained knife were found in his possession,” Tirkey said.

According to the police, all three were consuming alcohol together during which they hatched a plot to rob some people.

“They were carrying knives they had bought recently from the Ballimaran area,” the police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

