  Delhi govt orders closure of morning, general shift schools for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

This closure reflects the recognition of the cultural and religious importance of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow morning. With the consecration of the temple, Delhi is poised for a momentous event that holds deep meaning for millions of people across the country.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2024 20:09 IST
Ayodhya: Ram Mandir being decorated with flowers on the eve
Image Source : PTI Ayodhya: Ram Mandir being decorated with flowers on the eve of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya.

The Directorate of Education on Sunday mandated the closure of morning and general shift schools in Delhi on January 22, 2024. The decision was aligned with the Services Department's directive for a half-day closure to enable participation in Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha celebrations. All government and government-aided schools in general and morning shifts will remain closed, while evening shift schools will commence at 2:30 p.m.

In response to the forthcoming Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha celebrations in Ayodhya, the Directorate of Education under the Delhi Government has issued a directive for the closure of morning and general shift schools on January 22, 2024. This decision is in accordance with the Office Memorandum released by the Services Department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), declaring a half-day closure for all Delhi Government establishments on the specified date.

India Tv - Ram mandir

Image Source : INDIA TVThe official order was issued by the Directorate of Education.

The official order stated, "In accordance with the Office Memorandum issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring Half Day Closure (upto 02:30 pm) of all Delhi Govt. establishments on 22.01.2024 to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha being held at Ayodhya, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools of Delhi running in General & Morning Shift are ordered to remain closed on 22.01.2024."

It further outlined that this closure applies exclusively to January 22, 2024 (Monday). However, schools running in the evening shift will commence at 2:30 p.m. on the same day and will conclude their activities following their usual timings but not later than 5:30 p.m.

This decision aimed to facilitate the participation of students, staff, and educators in the cultural and religious celebrations associated with the consecration of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. The closure emphasises the government's commitment to acknowledging and respecting the cultural diversity and religious sentiments of the community.

