Delhi floods: Congress hits out at CM Arvind Kejriwal for announcing 'too little' Rs 10,000 compensation

Delhi floods: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families, Congress launched a scathing attack on the Delhi government and said the compensation was "too little". The

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said, "The Rs 10,000 compensation announced by the Kejriwal government is too little for those affected."

Congress demanded AAP to constitute high-level committee

"We demand that the Delhi government constitutes a high-level committee to survey the extent of losses suffered by the people, including traders and farmers, and announce adequate cash compensation for them," Chaudhary said.

He further alleged that the road connecting the Yamuna Bazar area with ISBT and Kashmere Gate was choked with garbage and dead animals were also reportedly found in the stretch.

Financial aid to flood-affected families

CM Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families.

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.

"A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods," Kejriwal said.