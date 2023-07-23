Delhi: Elderly man beats neighbour with stick over parking dispute in Sant Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Elderly man was seen beating a neighbour with a stick in Delhi's Sant Nagar

In a shocking video that went viral on social media, an elderly man was seen beating a neighbour with a stick over a parking dispute in Delhi's Sant Nagar. The altercation apparently broke out as the man had wrongly parked his car in the area.

After the elderly person beat the man with a stick, a woman was seen trying to intervene and protect the latter. The senior citizen then violently wrested control of the stick from her hands.

Soon after, a group of women arrived on the scene and started abusing, hitting and pushing the duo, while the elderly person continued raining blows with the stick.

As per media reports, the incident took place last month. An enquiry revealed that the conflict broke out over a parking issue. The elderly man, identified as Daljeet Singh, his wife Kudrat Singh and his son Harjap Singh, among other family members attacked the man and the woman.

Daljeet and Harjap were later arrested and sent to judicial custody after a case was filed against the family. Two other women were also arrested, according to media reports. An anticipatory bail plea from three women were rejected twice.

One of the women was granted interim protection from arrest by the Delhi High Court.

