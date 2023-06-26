Delhi: Bangladeshi woman booked for flying drone near Akshardham Temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bangladeshi woman booked for flying drone in 'no drone zone' near Akshardham Temple

Bangladeshi woman booked: A case was registered against a Bangladeshi woman for allegedly flying a drone in a ‘no drone zone’ area near Akshardham Temple in East Delhi, the police said on Monday (June 26).

The woman was identified as Momo Mustafa, 33, who hails from Dhaka and is in India on a tourist visa.

A team of police reached the spot where the woman was allegedly flying the drone with permission from the authorities.

Doing so, she violated section 188 IPC, the police said.

“Since, she was flying drone in no Drone Zone area without any permission from competent authority & violating section 188 IPC. Therefore, a case has been registered u/s 188 IPC at PS- Mandawali & further investigation is underway,” the police said.

The police said that the woman is indulged in a photography business in Bangladesh.

“She got a tourist Visa for six months in May 2023. She came in India on 25/6/2023. She will return on 5/7/23,” the police said.

