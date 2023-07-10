Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls high-level meet on rising Yamuna levels, waterlogging

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi rain : Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday to discuss the issue of waterlogging and rising levels of Yamuna, officials said.

The meeting is to be attended by senior officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Furthermore, Ministers Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj are also expected to be present at the meeting.

Flood warning issued after Haryana releases water in Yamuna

The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage. The irrigation and flood control department said this was the first warning, with 1,05,453 cusecs of water discharged at 4 pm.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said the water level in the river in Delhi is rising and is expected to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday. According to the CWC's flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge touched 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5 metres. The water level is anticipated to rise to 205.5 metres between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday, the CWC said.

Delhi records highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said. It was the third-highest single-day rainfall for July since 1958, it added.

