Amit Shah speaks to LGs of Delhi, J-K, takes stock of rain situation

Amit Shah takes stock of rain situation: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (July 9) spoke to lieutenant governors of the national capital and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of situation in the union territories arising due to the incessant rains, sources said.

The Home Minister also took an update from J-K LG Manoj Sinha regarding the Amarnath pilgrimage which was suspended due to the heavy rains.

“In view of incessant rains in the capital, the Union home minister spoke to LG Delhi V K Saxena and took updates. The home minister also spoke to LG of the Jammu and Kashmir and took updates about Amarnath pilgrimage which was suspended due to heavy rains,” a source said.

Notably, Delhi has recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD has predicted high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days.

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Saturday causing waterlogging in several areas of the national capital, restricting the movement of traffic.

The Amarnath pilgrimage resumed on Sunday from Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps after remaining suspended for three days due to inclement weather in Kashmir, officials said.

They informed that the authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers as soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine.

At least 67,566 pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the beginning of the Yatra on July 1.

About 18,354 pilgrims on July 5 left for the Amarnath cave shrine both from the Baltal base camp and Nunwan base camp performed the darshan.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will culminate on August 31, 2023.

