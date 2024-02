Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh and sixth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. According to the information, Kejriwal has been asked to appear before the ED on February 19.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) national convenor had skipped five earlier summons issued by the federal agency over the last five months.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.