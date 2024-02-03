Enforcement Directorate moves court against Arvind Kejriwal for skipping summons in Delhi liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a complaint in the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the summons for questioning in the liquor policy case. The court will hear the matter on February 7. This comes after Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons issued to him by the agency recently. Kejriwal had skipped four summons earlier in the last four months.

“Arvind Kejriwal is not appearing even after being given summons. He is a public servant,” ED said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the ED summons against Kejriwal were politically motivated claiming that he may be arrested to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP has maintained that its legal team is studying the summons issued to Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy linked money laundering case.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).