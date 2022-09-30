Friday, September 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for murder of wife, daughter in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for murder of wife, daughter in Ghaziabad

The accused had a heated argument with his wife and when his 15-year-old daughter Tashu took her mother's side, he allegedly killed them in a fit of anger.

PTI Reported By: PTI Ghaziabad Published on: September 30, 2022 18:33 IST
An FIR has been registered following a complaint by Rekha's
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC An FIR has been registered following a complaint by Rekha's brother Nitin against his brother-in-law.(Representational Pic)

Uttar Pradesh: A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife and daughter, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said around 12.30 pm, information was received about two bodies in a house near MV Inter College in Sadiq Nagar under Nandgram police station limits.

Investigations revealed that Sanjay Pal allegedly had a heated argument with his wife Rekha (35) on Thursday. When his 15-year-old daughter Tashu also took her mother's side, Pal allegedly killed them in a fit of anger with a spade, the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered following a complaint by Rekha's brother Nitin against his brother-in-law.

Pal has been arrested and interrogation is underway to ascertain why he killed his wife and daughter, the SSP added.

Forensic experts took fingerprint samples from the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Related Stories
Water samples in Ghaziabad fail 'quality test'

Water samples in Ghaziabad fail 'quality test'

Ghaziabad: Woman arrested for killing live-in partner, body found stuffed in trolley bag

Ghaziabad: Woman arrested for killing live-in partner, body found stuffed in trolley bag

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites kid in residential society elevator, owner remains unfazed | VIDEO

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites kid in residential society elevator, owner remains unfazed | VIDEO

'Sar tan se juda': Ghaziabad doctor receives 'threatening' calls over 'supporting' Hindu outfits

'Sar tan se juda': Ghaziabad doctor receives 'threatening' calls over 'supporting' Hindu outfits

Also Read: 'Sar tan se juda': Ghaziabad doctor receives 'threatening' calls over 'supporting' Hindu outfits

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News