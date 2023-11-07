Uttar Pradesh: Toddler raped by 60-year-old neighbour in Barabanki, accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki, police said on Tuesday (November 7), adding that the accused was arrested. The incident occurred in the city area yesterday when the victim’s mother was out and the girl was playing outside her house, they added. The accused was identified as Ashok Kumar Goswami who took her with him and raped her. When the girl returned to her home later, her family members reported the incident to the police.

Police take action

Circle Officer Beenu Singh and other police officers reached the spot soon after the receipt of information and registered an FIR later on the complaint of the mother.

Additional SP Ashutosh Mishra said the FIR was lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Police said the girl will be sent for the medical examination.

A detailed probe in the matter is underway, they said.

(With PTI inputs)