Thane: 16-year-old girl ends her life after being harassed, case against four registered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Thane girl kills herself life after being harassed

The police booked four persons in Kalyan, Thane, Maharashtra for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old girl leading to her ending her life.

The police officials on Sunday said the girl was taken by the four accused to a 'hookah' party and then to the house of a friend where they harassed her.

According to the Bazarpeth police station official, "The girl committed suicide by hanging on Friday when her brother went out of the house for some work. As per the family, she was disturbed all through the day.

The body was sent for post-mortem at JJ Hospital and the report is awaited."

The four persons have been booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint of her kin, the offical said.

No one has been arrested as yet, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Three create fake social media account of Nagpur police chief, dupe man; arrested