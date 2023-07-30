Rajasthan: Mentally challenged woman allegedly strangles minor son to death in Udaipur

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Mentally challenged woman allegedly strangle minor son to death

Rajasthan: Police detained a woman who allegedly strangled her minor son in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Sunday. According to the police, the incident occurred in the Amba Mata police station area in the morning when mentally challenged accused Manisha (37) murdered her son Puranjay (14) when he was sleeping.

Accused called the PCR shortly after murder

Shortly after this, Manisha called the police control room and informed them that she had murdered her son. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and detained the woman. According to the police, the husband, who is a businessman, had gone for a morning walk when the incident occurred.

Her treatment was going on

“The family said that Manisha had been mentally disturbed for some time and her treatment was going on. The woman could not give any satisfactory answer as to why she murdered her son,” police said. The matter is being investigated further.

