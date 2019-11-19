Image Source : FILE Mumbai: Hotelier, staff thrash car dealer for recording video outside eatery

The incident happened on June 26 but the complaint was filed on November 13 as the victim was recuperating in hospital for the past five months, an MIDC police station official said.

"Car dealer Salim Abdul Rehman Shaikh (49) has complained he was beaten up by the owner and staff of a bar in Andheri east. He was returning from Vashi in Navi Mumbai and stopped outside the eatery after he saw some ruckus and started recording it on his mobile phone," he said.

Shaikh alleged the hotel owner and staff hit him with a gun after they saw him recording the event and also stole Rs 50,000 and a gold chain, the official said quoting the complaint.

"We registered a case of criminal intimidation, assault and unlawful assembly and booked 15 persons. No arrests have been made and a probe into the allegations are underway," he said.

ALSO READ | Man dupes married woman into starting life afresh, flees with her jewellery

ALSO READ | Man robbed of gold chain at petrol pump in West Delhi